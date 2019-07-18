Summer Sunset Concert series continues at Valencia Marketplace

The Valencia Marketplace’s Summer Sunset Concert series is in full swing for a summer of outdoor, music-filled evenings on Fridays.



This week will feature The Hodads, who are a favorite Southern California summer sound with their beach classics, according to event organizers.



Igor & Red Elvises perform their song, Gypsy Heart at the first Valencia Market Place Summer Sunset Concert in Stevenson Ranch on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

For more than 20 years, the marketplace hosts a free, weekly sunset concert at its outdoor amphitheater with the convenience of the marketplace’s numerous shops nearby. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music as well.



All concerts are scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, July 12 through Aug. 16, at the Valencia Marketplace outdoor amphitheater, located at 25888 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. For more information, visit valenciamarketplace.com.



Igor & Red Elvises perform their song, Everybody Twist at the first Valencia Market Place Summer Sunset Concert in Stevenson Ranch on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal