Suspected DUI crash ends in arrest on child endangerment charge

A man was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of endangering a child’s life in an alleged DUI crash in Canyon Country.



Canyon Country resident Oscar Martell, 32, was charged with acting cruelly to a child and in a manner likely to produce great bodily injuries or death, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s station booking log.



The incident stemmed from a two-vehicle collision on Jakes Way and Sandy Drive at 3:31 p.m., said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



“One minor was involved, and one patient was transported to a hospital as a result,” he added.



Neither Lim nor the SCV Sheriff’s Station could confirm whether the child, whose age and gender was not available, was the person transported to the hospital for care.



“We’re still investigating this case,” said Mark Cramer, a detective with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. Martell was cited for a misdemeanor violation, added Sgt. Scott Shoemaker.



His preliminary bail amount was set at $35,300, according to the arrest log. He was released at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday, per Sheriff’s Department records.

