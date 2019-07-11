Suspected massage parlor robber found, arrested

The suspect in a massage parlor robbery case was identified and taken into custody by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Thursday.

Newhall resident Louie Gonzalez, 22, of Newhall was arrested on robbery charges after his suspected involvement in a robbery at the Red Lantern Massage parlor on the 24000 block of Railroad Avenue.

In order to find Gonzalez, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials used social media in order to put the suspect’s description out there, hoping that someone in the community would be able to identify him.

“Within hours of the social media posts, tips came rolling in,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Detectives worked through the tips, and he was arrested around noon today.”

The reported incident Gonzalez was arrested for took place at the Newhall business on June 27 at around 1:40 p.m..

Gonzalez allegedly walked in, received a massage, and when it came time to make a payment, decided to use a credit card, but there was a problem with the card, according to law enforcement officials.

“He was attempting to make payment but then lifted his shirt revealing the butt of a handgun, and robbed the business,” said a press release distributed by sheriff’s officials on Wednesday.

He is currently being held at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on $100,000 bail.