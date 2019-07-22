The Paseo Club to host 7th annual triathlon

The Paseo Club is set to host its seventh annual triathlon next month to benefit A Light of Hope, a local nonprofit that acts as a support center for teens and families struggling with substance abuse.



The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at 7:30 a.m. at the club, located at 27650 Dickason Drive, in Valencia.



“Our triathlon is a great event for beginners as well as (for) experienced athletes,” said Melanie Vovk, director of Group Exercise at The Paseo Club.



The triathlon consists of a 1.25-mile run, a 150-meter swim, a 10-mile bike ride and ends with a 1.25-mile run. To participate, members must pay $40, and $60 for nonmembers. A two-person relay costs $75, and it’s $90 for a three-person relay.



The youth triathlon starts with a 150-meter swim, a 4-mile bike ride and a 1.25-mile run. Participants are encouraged to be accompanied by someone who is at least 14 years of age. This event costs $30.



“This is a great way to get involved and support our community. All finishers receive a dry fit T-shirt and a medal,” added Vovk.



For more information, contact Vovk at [email protected]

