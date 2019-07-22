A cyclist coasts down Lake Hughes Road near the Lower Lagoon at Castaic Lake as he completes the cycling portion of the 2017 World Police and Fire Games triathlon on Monday, August 14, 2017. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

The Paseo Club to host 7th annual triathlon

The Paseo Club is set to host its seventh annual triathlon next month to benefit A Light of Hope, a local nonprofit that acts as a support center for teens and families struggling with substance abuse. 

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at 7:30 a.m. at the club, located at 27650 Dickason Drive, in Valencia. 

“Our triathlon is a great event for beginners as well as (for) experienced athletes,” said Melanie Vovk, director of Group Exercise at The Paseo Club. 

The triathlon consists of a 1.25-mile run, a 150-meter swim, a 10-mile bike ride and ends with a 1.25-mile run. To participate, members must pay $40, and $60 for nonmembers. A two-person relay costs $75, and it’s $90 for a three-person relay. 

The youth triathlon starts with a 150-meter swim, a 4-mile bike ride and a 1.25-mile run. Participants are encouraged to be accompanied by someone who is at least 14 years of age. This event costs $30. 

“This is a great way to get involved and support our community. All finishers receive a dry fit T-shirt and a medal,” added Vovk. 

For more information, contact Vovk at [email protected]

Advertisement

Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Latest Stories