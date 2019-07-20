The Signal introduces new SignalSCV app

For newshounds who want their breaking Santa Clarita Valley news delivered into the palms of their hands wherever they are, there’s now an app for you.

The Santa Clarita Valley’s most trusted news source for more than 100 years, The Signal, now has a new app available to deliver its digital content.

Free to download on iTunes and the Google Play store, the app offers everything available on SignalSCV.com in a format fit for a mobile device.

The new app streams The Signal’s local news, sports and opinions right to your favorite mobile device as soon as they’re online.

“The Signal has always strived to bring its readership news and updates on local events as fast as possible,” said Richard Budman, publisher of The Signal. “This new app will make that experience more convenient for our audience who prefers to have their news streamed to their mobile device.”

The app also allows you to find any Signal content found online through an app search.

“The Signal has always been about bringing the Santa Clarita Valley community the news and information it relies on from a local perspective,” said Signal Editor Tim Whyte, “and the new SignalSCV app is another interactive way for our online viewers to enjoy the news they’ve counted on for decades. We’re really excited about this new, free way our audience has to enjoy our content.”

Anyone interested in downloading the free app can go to where they normally add apps to their devices and search for “SignalSCV.”

The Signal is also offering a chance to win prizes to those who download the app — $500 cash and $100 gift certificates will be given out to randomly selected winners.

There’s more information at your app store. Search “SignalSCV,” or contact The Signal at [email protected] or 661-259-1000.

