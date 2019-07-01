Thousand Oaks pair accused of possessing counterfeit money, drugs

A man and a woman from out of town were arrested in the SCV on Friday afternoon during a traffic stop, accused of possessing drugs and counterfeit money.



The individuals, both from Thousand Oaks, were arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Friday on suspicion of drug possession and possessing counterfeit $100 bills.



On Friday afternoon, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station patrolled a shopping center in Canyon Country, near the 16500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, where they spotted an SUV that did not have a front license plate, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.



“Deputies conducted a traffic stop to warn the driver of the violation,” she said.

The driver, a woman described by arresting deputies as a 29-year-old counselor, allegedly was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor; the passenger, a man, allegedly was found to be in possession of heroin, also a misdemeanor, Miller said.



The man was described by deputies as a 30-year-old construction worker.



The pair was also found to be in possession of counterfeit U.S. currency, specifically fake hundred dollar bills, a felony.

Both suspects were arrested on a felony charge of possession of counterfeit U.S. currency and misdemeanor narcotics possession charges.



