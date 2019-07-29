Three out-of-town teens accused of stealing from roller coaster patrons

At least three students from out of town were arrested Saturday at Six Flags Magic Mountain, accused of stealing cell phones, wallets and other small personal items left by park patrons on a roller coaster platform.



Late Saturday afternoon, about 5:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station assigned to the amusement theme park were notified by park security officers that they had detained people suspected of stealing the property of park patrons.



“The suspects allegedly were taking items off the platform by one of the rollercoasters where riders had set items out in the open, instead of utilizing a locker, before they got on the ride,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Monday.



Cell phones, backpacks, sunglasses, credit cards and keys were among the items belonging to at least a half-dozen patrons that were allegedly stolen by the suspects



Each of the three suspects was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, a felony, since the value of the property allegedly taken amounted to more than $400.



Suspects include a man and a woman, both 18 from West Covina, and a 17-year-old boy from Palmdale.



The woman was also arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine, a controlled substance.



