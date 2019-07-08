Top 5 doctors in Manipal Hospital

A good health care system is the foundation of a healthy nation. With the progression in time, India has witnessed tremendous growth in its economy as well as health care facilities. There has been a rise in the number of well-qualified doctors, pharmacies and hospitals across the country. Both private health and the public health sector are now equipped with state-of-the art technology to provide the best services to the patients. Manipal Hospital is one such health care facility, located in Delhi. The well-trained staff and highly qualified doctors make a perfect team to provide economical solutions to all the patients. Mentioned below are some of the best doctors available in Manipal Hospital –

Dr CS Narayanan

Dr C S Narayanan heads the department of neurology in Manipal Hospital, Delhi. Dr Naryana completed his MBBS from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune in the year 1979 and MD from the same institute in the year 1988. He further completed his DM in neurology from All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the year 1998. Dr Narayanan is an active member of Indian Academy of Neurology, Neurological Society of India, and Indian Epilepsy Association. He has also been awarded the prestigious Vishisht Sewa Medal for distinguished services by the Hon’ble President of India thrice in the years 2009, 2014 and 2015 respectively. He is one of the best neurologists in the hospital and is known for his polite behavior.

Dr Arun Prasad

Dr Arun Prasad heads the department of general surgery, surgical gastroenetrology and bariatric surgery at Manipal Hospital, Delhi. Dr Prasad completed his MBBS from Armed Forces Medical College and MS from Maulana Azad Medical College. He further pursued FRCS from The Royal College of Surgeons, Edinburg, U.K. and The Royal College of Surgeons, Glasgow, U.K. He is the president of Obesity Surgery Society of India (OSSI) and vice president of Indian Association of Gastroendoscopic Surgeons. Till date, Dr Prasad has carried out many successful surgeries and is known for his expertise in the field.

Dr Ashok Saxena

Dr Ashok Saxena holds expertise in surfactant replacement therapy, neonatal peritoneal dialysis, central venous and arterial cannulation, mechanical ventilation and close tube placement. Dr Saxena is MBBS, MD and DM qualified. He is a renowned member of Indian Academy of Pediatrics and National Neonatology. Dr Saxena is loved by children and he is easily able to make kids very comfortable around him.

Dr Vedant Kabra

Dr Vedant Kabra is well known oncologist currently practicing in Manipal Hospital, Delhi. He completed his MBBS and MS from Banaras Hindu University. He further completed his DNB in general surgery and completed his MRCS from the Royal College of Surgery, Edinburgh. Dr Kabra has won a gold medal in his final examinations at BHU.

Dr Yugal Kishore Mishra

Dr Mishra is the cheif of clinical services and head of cardiac sceinces and chief cardio varscular surgeon in Manipal Hospital. Dr Mishra did his MBBS from S.S. Medical College Rewa in 1980. He further completed his MS from the same college in the year 1984. Dr Mishra also holds a PhD in Cardiovascular surgery, which he completed from Bakulev Institute of Cardio-Vascular surgery, Moscow, Russia. He was also honored with Lifetime Achievement Award given by World Congress on clinical and Preventive Cardiology (WCCPC) conferred by Dr A.P.J abdul Kalam in the year 2006. Dr Mishra has been awarded Rashtriya Ratan Award by International Study Circle in the year 2005. He is currently the president of Indian Association of Cardiovascular Thoracic surgeons of India and the president of Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of India. Dr Mishra is well known for his excellence and expertise in the field.

Endnote

Manipal Hospital is one of India’s finest multi-specialty healthcare providers. The hospital caters to both national and international patients. The hospital has more than 5000 operational beds to ensure that no patient that enters the facility is left untreated due to the lack of beds or any such problems. The doctors present at the hospital are dedicated to the well-being of the patients. So, if you are looking for a multi-specialty hospital in Delhi, Manipal Hospital can be the right choice for you.