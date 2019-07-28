Unsung heroes get their recognition

Milcah White helped organize an event in Valencia on Sunday, to recognize those whom were considered unsung heroes among us.

On Sunday afternoon, White hosted a “Salute to Hometown Heroes” reception at Mimi’s Cafe, where she and her business partners presented certificates of recognition from Sen. Scott Wilk and Rep. Katie Hill for military veterans and those who have devoted themselves to caring for special needs individuals.

“I went to a patriots event recently and I saw the importance of applauding people, because we often don’t acknowledge them until they’ve passed on,” White said.”I’m a special needs single mother myself and, being in that circle, I see a lot of people who aren’t really able to enjoy life. At another event I did, one of the special needs moms got a certificate and she started crying because she had never been recognized before. Whenever I have events, I always invite the families along because it’s important for our children to see us be applauded and go to higher levels.”

Rukiya Gordon, who assisted White in putting on the event, is herself an Air Force veteran and cares for her brother with Down Syndrome.

“When people are dead, you really can’t thank them so I think what Milcah is doing makes total sense,” Gordon said. “When people are recognized it really is a boost to their self esteem, and when that happens people are more productive in their community and might pass that along to someone else.”

Danielle Rodney, who has worked with special needs children and veterans as a vocational nurse, sang the national anthem as a tribute to the veterans present at the dinner.

“I think this event is a great platform for recognizing these people,” Rodney said. “I’m honored to be serving the people who serve us.”