Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series gets a Latin infusion

The 20th annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series continues Friday, featuring the Susie Hansen Latin Band this week.

This free summer concert series features various national and international musicians with family-friendly activities, food vendors, such as Salt Creek Grille and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, as well as beer vendor Wolf Creek Brewery.

Tom Nolan, center, and The Tom Nolan Band entertains for the 19th year at the Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series held at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

This week’s performers, the Susie Hansen Latin Band, play lively Afro-Cuban salsa and Latin jazz, and there will be dancers coming to do a floor show during the intermission, said Barbara Myler, owner and producer of the concert series.

The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which is free to attend, is scheduled for 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. every Friday night through Aug. 2 at the Westfield Valencia Town Center located at 24250 Town Center Drive.

Although you can bring your own chairs, outside food and beverages will not be allowed. VIP seating is also available with reservation. For more information, visit valenciajazzandblues.com or call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911.

