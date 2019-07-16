Wilk to hold mobile office hours

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is inviting local residents to attend his upcoming Mobile Office Hours with the Senator event, which will occur from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 26.

During the event, Wilk plans to be on hand to hear from residents and answer questions, according to an event flyer. Staff will also be available until noon to help residents find unclaimed property, address problems they may be having with a state agency or share their opinion on issues that are important to the community.

No appointment is necessary, meaning residents can attend as long as they show up at California Bakery & Cafe, which is located 23021 Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, between the allotted time.

Residents who want more information can contact [email protected], or visit bit.ly/2JIT2wf.