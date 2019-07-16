Wilk to hold mobile office hours

2 mins ago
Add Comment
Brennon Dixson
Senator Scott Wilk of the 21st district.

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is inviting local residents to attend his upcoming Mobile Office Hours with the Senator event, which will occur from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 26.

During the event, Wilk plans to be on hand to hear from residents and answer questions, according to an event flyer. Staff will also be available until noon to help residents find unclaimed property, address problems they may be having with a state agency or share their opinion on issues that are important to the community. 

No appointment is necessary, meaning residents can attend as long as they show up at California Bakery & Cafe, which is located 23021 Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, between the allotted time.

Residents who want more information can contact [email protected], or visit bit.ly/2JIT2wf.

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson covers education for the Signal. He comes to Santa Clarita from Long Beach, where he was previously employed by the Press Telegram in Long Beach and the Daily Breeze in Torrance.