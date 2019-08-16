Acosta resigns water board, moving to Texas

Former state assemblyman, former Santa Clarita City Council member and a director of the Santa Clarita Valley Water agency board, Dante Acosta is moving to Texas to begin a position as district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration for the El Paso region.



“I’ve accepted the position,” Acosta said Friday morning. “I’ll be assisting and promoting small businesses in the United States.”



Acosta said he was offered the position about a month ago.



“I’ve given them notice,” he said about the SCV Water agency. “And, given Supervisor Kathryn Barger notice as well that effective Monday I’ll be resigning.”



“It’s truly been an honor to serve here,” he said, noting that he is not severing ties with the SCV completely.



“I’m not leaving 100 percent. We’re not selling our house,” he said. “We’re renting it out.”



