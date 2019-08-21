Bridge to Home announces premier sponsorship program

Bridge to Home, a nonprofit that provides support and shelter services to those in need, is seeking to raise $250,000 to ensure year-round homeless shelter services.



In an attempt to raise these funds, the nonprofit has created a premier sponsorship level for those who donate $25,000 or more. Stay Green Inc., a locally based landscaping company, has become the nonprofit’s first premier sponsor with a donation of $25,000.



The Santa Clarita Valley’s only homeless shelter announced last month that it had secured $840,000 in year-round funding for 60 beds and 24-hour services starting this fall, but the contract only covers 75% of its expanded operations, according to Executive Director Michael Foley.



The new level includes benefits such as top sponsorship at all Bridge to Home events, premium recognition on all advertising and collateral material for all events, as well as the sponsor’s logo, recognition and a “powered by” statement on the website, monthly e-newsletters, and all other promotional materials, according to Foley.



“When we have major donors, they power what we do,” Foley said. “We’re targeting corporate business owners, so they can get acknowledged and let the community know they are working to end homelessness. We are fortunate to have the support of our local businesses, like Stay Green, that are willing to give funds, as well as their time … and we are hoping for more to join them.”



Bridge to Home has additional sponsorship opportunities available for its upcoming Soup for the Soul event scheduled 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Bella Vida senior center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. For more information, visit btohome.org.

