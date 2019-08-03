100-acre brush fire breaks out following vehicle fire north of Castaic

UPDATE 2:20: The Angeles Forest Service has confirmed the fire is at 100 acres and spreading.

“It’s currently at 100 acres and crews are on the ground and in the air fighting the fire,” said Fire Information Officer for the Angles Forest Nathan Judy.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.: Supervisor Ed Pickett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire is growing.

“Last we heard was 20 acres, but other than that, that’s all we got,” said Pickett.

ORIGINAL STORY: A brush fire broke out Saturday following a vehicle fire north of Castaic.

The fire reportedly started on the northbound side of Interstate 5 at Templin Highway at 12:48 p.m., according to Supervisor Ed Pickett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“It’s at 2 acres and running,” said Pickett. “That means they’re not out in front of it yet, but it’s running through the grass and brush.”

California Highway Patrol officials said they believe the fire was started due to a vehicle fire.

“They’re holding all northbound lanes,” said Officer Moises Marroquin of the CHP Traffic Control office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

