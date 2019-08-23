Brush fire threatens Valencia industrial area

A brush fire encroached on Valencia’s industrial area shortly after noon Friday.

Although no structures were immediately threatened, fire officials sent a full response to a brush area between Interstate 5 and Avenue Stanford.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the area, Fire Department spokesman Austin Bennett said.

“It was adjacent to the commercial area,” he said. “They (firefighters) reported that it was running pretty good.”



A firefighter mops up after forward progress was stopped on the fire along Interstate 5 near Avenue Stanford on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Bobby Block/The Signal

By 1 p.m., the fire had burned one quarter-acre with firefighters reporting to have a handle on it.

Officials said some of the fighting crews dispatched to the scene included a water-dumping helicopter from the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

Firefighters reported fighting a relatively small fire with lots of smoke.

“The fire was moving through light to medium fuel, with light winds,” Bennett said, referring to the amount of brush in the area.