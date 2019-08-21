Canyon girls volleyball sweeps Palmdale Aerospace Academy

In the second game of the 2019 girls volleyball season, Canyon traveled north to Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Wednesday to try and capture its first win of the season.



Needing just three games to earn that first victory, the Cowboys took down the Griffins: 25-18, 25-17, 25-23.



“We are still making adjustments, but we found the lineup that seemed to gel,” said Canyon head coach Robert Treahy.



Losing to Simi Valley at home in three games the night before, Canyon flipped the result in its favor by using the loss as motivation to win on the road.



The Cowboys (1-1 overall) set the tone to begin the game by using multiple players to get on top of Palmdale Aerospace Academy early and never let up to take the first game. They carried the momentum from the first game and matched the hosts’ intensity, taking the second game by a similar score.



Palmdale Aerospace Academy (0-1 overall) was determined to avoid the sweep coming out playing tough, united team volleyball. Rallying as a team, Canyon settled down and squeaked out the two-point win to take the game and the match in three.



Daniela Cabrera led the team with seven kills while senior Ariana Vargas used her high-IQ knowledge of the game to set up her teammates with precise passes to record the best passing percentage on the team.



This is the fourth time in four years the Cowboys have swept the Griffins, but according to Treahy, they have shown signs of improvement year-after-year.



“They are a very solid team and they are getting better and better every year,” he said.



Seniors Molli Fay and Miranda Raitt showed signs that they are willing to set up and provide leadership this season, along with newcomer Luka Acevedo who came up big on the defensive side of the ball. Moving forward the three should be key pieces for the Cowboys.



“(Luka) is our defensive specialist, our libero,” Treahy said. “She steadied out the game and was a rock on defense.”



The Cowboys finished last season 10-13 overall, 2-8 in Foothill League, but figure to have a much different season thanks to a determined group of seniors that are leading the way.



“They are leading by example, they are not giving up, they are resilient, they are grinding until the end and it caught on,” Treahy said. “We gained a little bit of momentum last night even though we went down 3-0 and we kind of took it over this evening.”



Canyon has a tough test ahead as it hosts the 2018 CIF-Southern Section No. 1 team in Division 4, Quartz Hill, at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

