Car hits embankment, causes delays on 14 freeway

A vehicle reportedly hit an embankment and came to an abrupt stop on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the 14, near Sand Canyon Road, according to Officer Eric Priessman of the California Highway Patrol Newhall.

“We have a vehicle versus the right side embankment,” said Priessman. “A vehicle is over the side there.”

Los Angeles County firefighters on the scene confirmed they were responding to the scene and that no persons were trapped, but no injuries had yet been reported as of 2:55 p.m. Thursday, according to Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.

One lane of the freeway was closed as first responders on the scene attempted to tow the truck out an assess the driver of the vehicle.