Castaic School District board set to participate in governance workshop

The board members of the Castaic Union School District are set to participate in a governance workshop facilitated by the California School Boards Association on Saturday.

District officials said the workshop is designed for the board to learn about one another’s working styles and the responsibilities the governing board has over the district.

“We review the governance handbook and how we operate,” said CUSD Superintendent Steve Doyle. “What are the norms and what our responsibilities are.”

Doyle said the district generally holds these types of special meetings with CSBA when there is a new board member, such as John Richard, who became the trustee for Area D in December 2018.

“It helps us come together and have a conversation,” said Dobbs. “We relook at everything … it’s team building and making sure we’re all on the same page and working together effectively as a team.”

During the meeting, board members will either learn for the first time or receive a refresher course on things such as the Brown Act (California’s open-meeting law), how they’re allowed to communicate with members of the public, between each other and with the superintendent.

Dobbs added that at the end of the meeting, the board has to come up with a vision of how they’re going to come together and go forward as a body.

“It’s a good opportunity to have conversations about why we individually wanted to be on the board,” said Dobbs.

The meeting is open to the public and scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the district office located at 28131 Livingston Ave.

“This is an opportunity to continue our professional growth and serve our Castaic stakeholders,” said Fred Malcomb, CUSD clerk and Area C trustee. “Castaic cares and our unified board enjoys working together to serve our community.”