Cemex Timeline

By Jim Holt
Signal Senior Staff Writer
The latest lawsuit filed by Cemex challenging decisions made by the Bureau of Land Management in cancelling its mining contracts, and the subsequent decision by federal mediators in siding with the BLM, reaches back over more than two decades when the mining permits were first issued.
The path to the lawsuit filed in May by Cemex naming the U.S. Department of the Interior has been a rocky one:
When the IBLA handed down its decision in March, it noted Cemex’s right to appeal.
It noted, particularly, that the BLM failed to afford the purchaser an opportunity to correct the breach, as required by law.
661-287-5527
On Twitter @jamesarthurholt
Advertisement