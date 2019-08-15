City to host meeting for nonprofits interested in 2020 community services and arts grants

Local nonprofits interested in learning how they can benefit from $180,000 available through the city of Santa Clarita for projects and program enhancements are invited to attend an upcoming meeting at City Hall.



The informational session, free and open to the public, is scheduled 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in the City Council Chambers, located at 23920 Valencia Blvd.



For nearly 30 years, the city has provided funding for local organizations, and the 2020 grant cycle is no different as the City Council has made available $180,000 to support community service and art projects through the Community Services and Arts Grants Program for the 2020 grant cycle, the city said in a news release Wednesday.



The grants committee, which in the past has included members of the City Council and commissioners, will make their selections following the application process and make a grant funding recommendation to be presented to the City Council for final approval, according to City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan.



A total of 36 agencies received funding from $180,000 in grant funds for the 2019 cycle, ranging from $1,800 to $7,500 for programs and projects such as volunteer training, diabetes prevention, a St. Francis Dam Memorial plaque, books for children and adaptive sports wheelchairs.



Previous recipients include Avenues Supported Living Services, Bridge to Home, the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club, Special Olympics — SCV Region, Valencia High School Band & Flag Boosters and the Canyon Theater Guild.



For those interested in applying for the 2020 grants, agencies will have a chance to ask questions and learn about the grant timeline, funding eligibility, categories and criteria during the meeting.

The application packet will be released at the meeting and will be available online after Aug. 28 at santa-clarita.com/grants.

For more information on the grant program, including required materials, submission guidelines and more, contact Management Analyst Tyler Pledger at 661-286-4165.

