COC Foundation, Wilk to host Chancellor’s Circle Workshops

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, is preparing to present two separate Chancellor’s Circle workshops on Friday, Sept. 20, to discuss how business leaders can influence and affect change with policy makers and local legislators.



The local business community is invited to attend a morning workshop from 7:30 to 10 a.m. or the afternoon workshop from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from College of the Canyons. The workshops will include a question-and-answer session with the senator and food will be served at the beginning of each of the two sessions in Canyons Hall room 201.



“Success in a legislative or regulatory environment involves knowing what to do and who to talk to,” Wilk said in the release. “These workshops will help business owners understand how the process really works, what techniques can help them move the ball forward and how best to communicate in this environment. They will walk away with firsthand knowledge of how best to navigate the system and ensure their voices are heard.”



Tickets for the “How Business Leaders Can Advocate Change” workshops are complementary for Chancellor’s Circle members and $20 for nonmembers, the release stated. Those interested in attending are asked to reserve their spot by contacting the College of the Canyons Foundation at 661-362-3434 or [email protected] no later than Friday, Sept. 13.



“We are thrilled to offer local business leaders the opportunity to hear from and interact with Sen. Scott Wilk,” said Jill Mellady, chair of the COC Foundation Chancellor’s Circle Committee. “The senator is one of the most thoughtful and important lawmakers in the state of California. If you are a business owner who wants to know more about the business climate in our state, and what you can do to influence public policy, you won’t want to miss this workshop.”

