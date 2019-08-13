Concerts in the Park continues this weekend

The second-to-last music-filled weekend of the city of Santa Clarita’s 30th annual Concerts in the Park series is set to feature The Replicas, performing top hits from a variety of different artists Saturday.



This year, the free and family-friendly concert series has run Saturdays at Central Park with a variety of bands to satisfy everyone’s music tastes, including tribute bands, a party band as well as an original band, according to Dave Knutson, arts and events administrator.



Members of this variety band come from a wide range of musical backgrounds, and perform songs from an array of artists and genres — from Frank Sinatra to the Foo Fighters, alternative to country, there will be something for everyone, according to event organizers.



A variety of food vendors are also expected to be at the concerts, and residents are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the show.

The Concerts in the Park series is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 24 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. For more information, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts.