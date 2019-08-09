County planning: Lyons Canyon project still active, under review

The Lyons Canyon project aiming to build homes west of The Old Road and south of Sagecrest Circle is still active and under review by Los Angeles County, according to officials with regional planning.



“The developer is proposing changes to the project, which we are currently reviewing,” said Mitch Glaser, assistant administrator with the county’s Department of Regional Planning.



The developer is preparing revised documents, including a revised environmental review document in accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act, he added.



Developers DR Horton presented amendments in January that reflect fewer homes and fewer trees that would be cut down in the project site.



The amended map details proposed changes to “eliminate one residential lot and reduce the 93 single-family lots to a total of 92 singlefamily lots; increase the number of open space lot from five to six lots; and increase the number of debris facility lots from six to ten lots.”



Other suggested changes include an increase in lots from 107 to 111 and total dwelling units from 186 to 185.



The project was previously approved for the removal of 162 oak trees and permitted encroachment on 54 others. John Scull, who represented DR Horton during a presentation on the overall project to regional planners in January, pointed out that the new plan includes 147 oak trees and 53 trees encroached.



Calls and emails to DR Horton were unsuccessful Friday for an update on the review process with the county.

