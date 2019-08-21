County to host mock election for new voting system at COC

With changes underway for how one casts a ballot in Los Angeles County, residents in the Santa Clarita Valley will have a firsthand opportunity to test out the new voting system at College of the Canyons.



The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is set to host a mock election at 50 locations across the county on Sept. 28-29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to try out Voting Solutions for All People, or VSAP.



The new system, available starting the day of the 2020 Primary Election (March 3), is a $300 million project by the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to replace the current method for a more digital, upgraded version that will allow for simpler tallying, more security and more user-friendly experience.



VSAP was developed in 2009 “to address an aging voting system and an increasingly large and complex electorate. The project seeks a collaborative approach to voting system design that will put voters at the center and maximize stakeholder participation,” according to its website, vsap.lavote.net.



The largest mock election location for the county’s 5th District, which the SCV falls under, is set to take place at College of the Canyons, according to Mike Sanchez, public information officer with the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.



Nine additional locations for the 5th District and other areas in the county have not yet been confirmed but will be announced on lavote.net/mock-election.



“VSAP will be rolled out in time for the March Primary Election and what we want to do is get this in front of as many people as humanly possible,” said Sanchez. “Whether they’re registered voters or not, 10 years or 100 years old, it doesn’t matter. We want you to experience what it’s like to be on the new machines.”



The mock election will ask users to vote on things they like such as favorite sports teams, parks and music venues. The COC location is set to feature 50 devices available to vote and the event will feature activities, food trucks, music and celebrity guest appearances, according to Sanchez.



“We’re excited to host, in partnership with the county, this event and help support their efforts to introduce the new voting system,” said COC spokesman Eric Harnish.

