Crash fire hydrant cascades water

Los Angeles County Firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash that slammed into a fire hydrant, sending gallons of water onto Walnut Street in Newhall.

Firefighters received the call just before 8:40 a.m. about the incident on Walnut Street, between 15th and 16th streets, and they were on the scene just before 9 a.m.

Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, confirmed there was no one treated for injuries in the crash.

The call came in as a vehicle-into-a-fire-hydrant,” said Lim. “(SCV Water Agency officials) arrived on scene and cleared (the call) at 9:53 a.m.”

First responders reportedly found the vehicle empty and no driver was on scene with the vehicle.

Southern California Edison was called out to inspect the power pole that was in the way of the gushing stream of water. After a brief investigation, utility officials found there was no issue with the pole, according to Lim.