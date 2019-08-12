Deputies investigate report of gun in Valencia road rage incident

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives began looking for an alleged gunman following a report of road rage near the mall, which reportedly ended in one motorist pulling a gun on another driver.



The alleged gun-pointing incident happened shortly after 3:45 p.m. Monday, when two motorists interacted at the intersection of Valencia Boulevard and McBean Parkway.



“The victim reported that the suspect, described as an adult male driving a light-colored SUV, pointed a black pistol at him,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



No shots were fired and there were no injuries, she said.



The victim, a man who appeared to be in his early 20s driving an Audi sedan, shared details of the incident with detectives in the parking lot of the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall just moments after the incident.



The victim, who was with a woman about the same age, declined to talk about the incident.



Detectives with the SCV Sheriff’s Station Robbery-Assault Unit are investigating the incident, Miller said.



Upon hearing details of the incident, deputies on patrol were advised that the suspect was last seen traveling north on McBean Parkway.



Anyone with information is asked to call SCV Sheriff’s Station officials at 661-255-1151.



