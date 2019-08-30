Driver of yellow taxi leads Sheriff’s and CHP in 14 Freeway chase

The driver of a yellow taxi was taken into custody after leading law enforcement in pursuit throughout the Santa Clarita Valley Friday morning.

Officers alleged the cab was stolen, and ultimately arrested the driver without incident in the Antelope Valley.

The pursuit was initiated when the driver failed to pull over for Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, and it ended on the northbound Highway 14, near Pearblossom Highway in Palmdale, where the suspect surrendered, according to California Highway Patrol officer Peter Nicholson.

“Sheriff’s (deputies) were involved in a pursuit of a possibly stolen vehicle and a possible burglary suspect,” said SCV Sheriff’s Station Lt. Eric Lasko, who added that they turned the incident over to CHP.

The suspect was taken into custody and an investigation is ongoing, said Lakso.

