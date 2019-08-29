Driver reportedly caught with fraudulent tags

A Santa Clarita transient man was reportedly caught using fraudulent license plate tags on his vehicle Wednesday, and booked on a felony charge, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

The 37-year-old man is alleged to have been driving his vehicle at 2 a.m. Wednesday, when deputies patrolling near Sierra Highway and Sand Canyon Road ran a license plate check on his vehicle, according to station spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

“The check came back with an expired registration date. However, the tags on the vehicle had a registration date in 2020,” said Miller. “A traffic stop was conducted, and through their investigation, deputies determined that the suspect placed fraudulent tags on his vehicle.”

The suspect also reportedly did not have a driver’s license.

Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of intentionally displaying fraudulent registration tags and driving without a license.

He was being held Thursday in lieu of $20,000 bail.