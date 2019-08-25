Dulce Fire burns 28 acres near 14 Freeway

Firefighters responded to a brush fire off the southbound Highway 14 Sunday near Agua Dulce Canyon Road.

Dispatchers received a call about the Dulce Fire at 12:14 p.m. and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials arrived on the scene at 12:26 p.m.

“Right now we are at a second alarm fire but no threats to structures and no one was injured,” said Capt. Ron Singleton of the L.A. County Fire Department. “Forward progress has been stopped and the aircraft that we had responded to the incident has been cancelled. We don’t yet know what caused the fire, but we have investigators en route to make that determination.”

According to California Highway Patrol officer Elizabeth Kravig, a SIG Alert was issued for the No. 3 and 4 lanes of the 14 freeway at 12:30 p.m. due to the fire. The SIG Alert was expected to continue for an unknown duration of time.

Battalion Chief 17 Gary Harris, incident commander for the Dulce Fire, said that in total 28.3 acres were burned and urged civilians to leave as soon as possible in the event that a fire breaks out near them.

“Our goal for all wild land fires is to anchor the base of the fire, flank both sides and pinch it off at the top then insert resources into both flanks,” said. “We are fortunate in Southern California to have mutual aid agreements with other fire departments so that when we have incidents like this we are able to tap into the available resources to keep them as small as possible. If you live in a brush area, have a plan, pack important things and get out before its too late so you don’t get caught on roads with a fire approaching. It makes the situation that much more difficult for us if we have to fight the fire and rescue people.