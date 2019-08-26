Family seeks new information on missing man

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators put out a new call for information Monday in an effort to locate a 25-year-old man who went missing in 2013 and whose vehicle was later found near Castaic Lake.



Bryce Laspisa was last known to be driving from Placer County to Orange County to see his parents in August 2013, according to sheriff’s officials. “However, he never made it to their house,” and was last seen in Kern County on Aug. 30, 2013, at approximately 2:08 a.m.



Laspisa has not been seen or heard from since the beige 2003 Toyota Highlander that he was driving at the time of his disappearance was located off Lake Hughes Road near Castaic Lake.

At the time of his disappearance six years ago, Laspisa was 19 years old and stood 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, according to sheriff’s deputies. He had red hair and blue eyes and was wearing white cargo shorts, a blue and white checkered shirt with white and red Nike shoes. Laspisa also had a tattoo on his left arm and shoulder area.

“His loved ones are very worried and asking for your help locating him,” sheriff’s officials said in a Nixle alert sent Monday. “If you have any information from 2013 or sooner that you think could help investigators locate Bryce, please give them a call at 323-890-5500.”



If one prefers to provide information anonymously, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or use a smartphone to download the “P3” Tips Mobile App, officials added.

