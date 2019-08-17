L.A. County firefighters responded to a fire in the wash not far from the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 17. Photo by Bobby Block

Firefighters handle 1-acre blaze near Valencia, Bouquet Canyon Road

Los Angeles County firefighters took less than 45 minutes to stop a 1-acre brush fire near Bouquet Junction on Saturday evening.

A PulsePoint alert went out at approximately 5:03 p.m., and the fire was under control shortly thereafter.

“There was a 1-acre brush fire in the (Santa Clara River) wash,” said Supervisor Al Jackson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at 5:45 p.m. “Forward progress has been stopped. They’re just mopping it up.”

No injuries were reported, according to officials. No official cause was available as of this story’s publication.

Perry Smith

