Firefighters handle 1-acre blaze near Valencia, Bouquet Canyon Road

Los Angeles County firefighters took less than 45 minutes to stop a 1-acre brush fire near Bouquet Junction on Saturday evening.

A PulsePoint alert went out at approximately 5:03 p.m., and the fire was under control shortly thereafter.

“There was a 1-acre brush fire in the (Santa Clara River) wash,” said Supervisor Al Jackson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, at 5:45 p.m. “Forward progress has been stopped. They’re just mopping it up.”

No injuries were reported, according to officials. No official cause was available as of this story’s publication.

