Fireworks believed to have started Santa Clarita brush fire

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials reported a suspicion that a small brush fire Saturday was started by someone using fireworks, which are illegal in Los Angeles County.

The fire began on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road, at approximately 4:50 p.m. Saturday.

“Somebody was setting off fireworks nearby,” said Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

The fire eventually grew to 1 acre before firefighters announced knockdown a few minutes later, Flores said.









“I know an arson report was being taken by one of the deputies,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, adding that she was not aware of anyone having been taken into custody as of 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.