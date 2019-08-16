Five hurt in early morning Castaic pileup

Five people were hurt, two seriously, in a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 5 in Castaic early Friday morning.



Shortly before 4 a.m., first responders received reports of a traffic collision in the southbound lanes of I-5 at Hasley Canyon Road.



“This call was for (at least) four vehicles involved, including a big rig,” Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.



California Highway Patrol officers counted six vehicles involved in the crash.



Paramedics treated five people at the scene for various injuries, two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries while three others required “basic life support,” Bennett said.



Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway Patrol said officers got the call at 3:52 a.m. for multiple vehicles blocking the fast lane and the lane next to it in the southbound lanes of I-5.



A SigAlert was issued at 4:34 a.m. for the fast lane and the two lanes next to it being blocked. All lanes were opened at 6:40 a.m.



“There was also a report of a fuel spill,” Bennett added, noting the claim was made by a passerby.



Firefighters found evidence of a fuel spill, he said.



The crash marked the second time in less than 48 hours that first responders were dispatched to a serious crash on I-5 at Hasley Canyon Road.



On Wednesday, shortly after 5:30 a.m., the driver of a pickup truck died after colliding with a big rig in the northbound lanes of I-5, just north of Hasley Canyon Road.



Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner have not identified the driver killed in the crash.

