Former residents graduate, make deans list

Pacific

Former Santa Clarita Valley students Andrew Cesta, Ashlyn Storaker and Karen Nathacia Du graduated from Pacific University this summer after the completion of their undergraduate and graduate studies.



Nathacia Du received a bachelor’s degree in exercise science, while Cesta graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and was named magna cum laude, according to a news release. Storacker received her master’s degree in social work.



Founded in 1849, Pacific University is a nationally recognized university offering undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in various cities throughout Oregon, according to a news release from the college.



For more information, visit www.pacificu.edu.

Wheaton College

Wheaton College congratulates former Santa Clarita Valley resident Nathan Spiecker, who received a bachelor of arts in history and Spanish this year.

Wheaton College, located in Illinois, is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country, according to a news release. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.



CSU Northridge

California State University Northridge named Adrian Quidilla to the Mike Curb College of Arts, Media & Communications dean’s list for his work over the course of two semesters last academic year.



Quidilla will enter his second year at Northridge as one of the nearly 1,400 undergraduates who earned placement on the dean’s list, according to a news release. He attended Rio Norte Junior High School and Valencia High School while living in the Santa Clarita Valley before going off to college.

