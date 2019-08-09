Garbage truck load catches fire in Stevenson Ranch

Waste Management crews clear burnt debris after fire crews put out garbage fire in Stevenson Ranch. Bobby Block / The Signal

By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer



A Waste Management garbage truck was forced to dump its cargo in a Ralphs parking lot after it caught fire Friday morning, near the intersection of Old Orchard and Pico Canyon Road.



Firefighters arrived on scene at 8:41 a.m., and knocked down the small blaze within 15 minutes, according to L.A. County Fire Department Inspector Sky Cornell.



Fire department officials confirmed that there were no damaged structures reported.



The truck ejected its load in order to prevent the fire from spreading to its natural gas fuel lines, said Waste Management spokesperson Eloisa Orozco. “Our no. 1 priority is to ensure everyone is safe including our drivers.”



Trash ejected from garbage truck piled in front of closed recycling center. Bobby Block / The Signal

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Orozco.



No injuries were reported in the incident.