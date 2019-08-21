UPDATE: Hart District superintendent to retire; board to discuss replacement

Hart District Superintendent Vicki Engbrecht is set to retire in June, according to the William S. Hart Union High School District’s agenda for tonight’s board meeting.

The move prompted district trustees to consider the appointment of a new superintendent Wednesday, in order to facilitate a seamless transition when Engbrecht steps down on or before June 30, 2020, according to district officials.



“It’s listed under the special items of Wednesday’s agenda,” board President Bob Jensen said Wednesday.



“The action (Wednesday night) will be to appoint a superintendent-elect because Mrs. Engbrecht is still the superintendent, and her contract runs through June 30,” Jensen said. “The board has been going through a process just like it would with a principal or assistant principal,” because it’s always valuable to help a successor transition if time allows for it.”



The district sought applications for the superintendent position a few months ago, in accordance with state law, according to district officials.



Hart District spokesman Dave Caldwell would not comment on the applications, how many were being considered or if there were any finalists identified from any applications that were submitted.



“It’ll all be explained tonight because the board is following a process,” Caldwell said.



“Tonight, the superintendent-elect will come before the board,” he added.



The meeting’s agenda did not indicate who is being considered as a replacement.



“When you’re a large school district like we are, it only serves the students, parents, school district personnel and community to have a transition period where you chose a superintendent-elect prior to the current one retiring, so there is continuity and they have time to adjust to the work,” Jensen said.

“The proper protocol is to discuss (the appointment) in closed session, because it’s a personnel matter, then we will take action on it in open session. Action can go one way or the other. It can be approved or not approved,” Jensen said, adding, ”Once we have the appointment made, then it will be up to the superintendent-elect, the current superintendent and the board to decide how everything will come into play as far as what the superintendent-elect will do and how they’ll interact with the personnel of the district.”

Superintendent Engbrecht could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

