Hart District to discuss school safety officers, contracts and special education

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is set to discuss the contracts for its school safety officers, landscapers and special education consultants during its Wednesday night meeting.

The board is set to ratify the contract renewal with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to continue to provide school resource officers. The contact is for 5.5 deputies to serve as school resource officers for the fiscal year 2019-20. The “half” deputy is set to split time between West Ranch, Rancho Pico and Castaic.

The cost of the officers is set to be $1,095,327 from the general fund, and is a one-year extension of a two-year contract that was signed in 2017.

The district will also discuss a handful of items that involve both facility and maintenance operations, including a contract for landscaping and slope maintenance services at Canyon High School, Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School.

According to the district, they issued a request for quote to seven contractors and only Specialized Landscape Management Services Inc. responded. The contract equals $43,200 and will be for the maintenance of the south slope area near Canyon High School and all slopes surrounding Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School that require general landscape maintenance.

The governing board will also likely approve the special education consultant agreements with Sun Belt Staffing LLC and Interpreters Unlimited Inc. for health care services and sign language interpreters, respectively.

District officials have said these vendors help them in providing students and their families with the Individual Education Programs, or IEPs, for students who need designated instructional services. Fiscal implications will be determined as the needs arise, district officials said.

The regular meeting of the governing board is set to begin at 7 p.m. in the board room at district headquarters, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.