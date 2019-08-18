Jim and Stella Pilarski | Bravo on Boston’s Hill Column

In Response to the column, “Shall We Merrily Move to Impeach Rep. Katie Hill” on Aug. 9 by John Boston:

Bravo, Mr. Boston. Finally someone who is not afraid to say it as it is! You speak for a lot of us who do not speak our mind for the possibly of being ostracized or just not wanting to get into arguments that go on and on and on, or because we might offend dear friends and family, or for the aggravation of getting horrible looks or fear of someone vandalizing our car or home for wearing hats or T-shirts that say “Make America Great Again.”

How do we prevent big money from taking over the elections in our district in the future? Good question for all of us to think of.

Thank again, John for your on-point article.

Jim and Stella Pilarski, Valencia