LifeForward workshop series tackles parenting

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting another monthly LifeForward workshop series on Saturday, Aug. 24, focusing on how parents can inspire and empower their children.



This workshop is scheduled to be led by Alex Urbina, a local expert on teens and parenting, and is designed to help participants learn new parenting techniques and skills to inspire and empower themselves and their families.



Urbina is also expected to discuss how to communicate effectively and develop an interpersonal relationship with children and other family members.



The series, which is designed to help participants build the skills they need to succeed, develops curriculum in which women express interest, according to Phyllis Walker, second vice president and membership chair at the Zonta Club.



Previous workshops have focused on women’s empowerment, cyberbullying, finances, anger management, communication, nutrition, exercise and divorce.



The August LifeForward workshop is scheduled 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Valencia United Methodist Church, located at 25718 McBean Parkway. Child care is available through Single Mothers Outreach for those who register at least one week in advance.



The workshop is free to attend and pre-registration is not required, but for more information on this or future workshops, visit scvzonta.org or call Single Mothers Outreach at 661-288-0117.

