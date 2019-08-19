Local detectives track down knife-wielding robbery suspect

Local sheriff’s detectives tracked down a robbery suspect who allegedly pulled a knife on store staffers who tried to detain the female suspect.



On Tuesday, detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested a 25-year-old Canyon Country woman on suspicion of robbery, a felony.



The arrest stems from an incident that happened Aug. 2 at a store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall.



On that evening, deputies responded to reports at the mall of a woman who allegedly took items from the store, placing them in her bag, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.



“A store employee approached (her) and told her to put the items back and leave the store,” she said.



The suspect allegedly became very aggressive and started threatening and yelling at the employee.



“The suspect then used her shoulder to bump the employee’s shoulder and attempted to kick her as she walked out of the store,” Miller said.



“Another employee followed the suspect out of the store and the suspect allegedly pointed a knife at the employee,” she said. “9-1-1 was called, however when deputies arrived, they were unable to locate the suspect.”



Through their investigation, however, detectives were able to identify the suspect, Miller said.



On Tuesday, the woman was detained with bail set at $300,000.

[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt