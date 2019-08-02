Man accused of killing rehab pal gets pretrial court date

A Pacoima man accused of killing his rehab pal a year ago is scheduled to appear in court this month, after being ordered to stand trial for murder a couple of weeks ago.



David Alonso Figueroa, 35, appeared in San Fernando Superior Court in mid-July, when he was ordered to answer to the felony charge of murder filed against him.



“He was held to answer last month and a pretrial hearing,” Eakins said Friday.



Figueroa is now scheduled to appear back in court Aug. 30.



He stands accused of stabbing Brent Hariston to death July 30, 2018.



When the incident happened, the late Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau said the victim and the man accused of killing him met in rehab.



The two men, according to Corina, agreed to meet on the 27500 block of Dewdrop Avenue, with the intent to do some work together.



The two men began to argue, which escalated to the point where one man stabbed the other, Corina said at the time of arrest.



“(The suspect) went to his friend’s house and they were going to work, house painting or something like that,” Corina told reporters at the scene.



“Somehow, for whatever reason, the suspect brings out a knife and stabs the victim multiple times,” he said.



The stabbing victim was rushed to the hospital but died later in the hospital, Corina said, describing the stabbing wounds as in the upper body.



