Man charged with DUI in crash accused of making annoying calls to 911

A Canyon Country man charged in May with injuring two people, including a child, while driving under the influence of alcohol, was arrested on the weekend for allegedly making repeated annoying calls to 911.



David Maxim, 33, was arrested Saturday, about 5:30 p.m., for allegedly having phoned the local 911 dispatcher “dozens and dozens” of times that day, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Tuesday.



“On Saturday afternoon, a man kept calling and harrassing personnel and tying up the 911 line,” she said.



Deputies told the caller to stop misusing the 911 line.



The caller, however, kept calling, Miller said.



“Deputies ended up going to his house and explained to him to stop abusing the 911 line,” she said. “Even after that he continued to call until we ended up arresting him.”



By tying up the 911 emergency lines, the caller jeopardized the ability of deputies to respond to legitimate emergencies, Miller said.



“He tied up some of our emergency lines,” Miller said.



The caller kept referring to a prior incident that happened several months ago, Miller said, offering no other details.



A check with court records revealed Maxim is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 17 for an arrest made May 24.



Maxim is charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence causing injury within 10 years of another DUI conviction and driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury within 10 years of another DUI, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.



The charges were laid in connection with a traffic collision that sent a woman and a small child to the hospital May 24.



The crash happened about 5 p.m., on Anne Freda Street at Soledad Canyon Road..

The suspect reportedly was driving eastbound on Soledad Canyon Road at a high rate of speed when he allegedly went through a red light, colliding with another vehicle, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Maxim was detained by deputies at the scene pending a DUI investigation after deputies smelled the odor of alcohol, she said.[email protected] 661-287-5527 On Twitter @jamesarthurholt