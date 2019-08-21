Michael Hoefflin Foundation to host 26th annual charity gala

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children’s Cancer is having its 26th annual An Evening Under the Stars Gala Dinner & Charity Auction on Sept. 21 to support the fight against pediatric cancer.



The event is expected to include a live auction, live music performed by Chronic 80s, as well as a sit-down dinner catered by Salt Creek Grille, according to Gillian Stone, executive director of the foundation.



“We always have so many amazing auction items and fun things you may not be able to get ahold of yourself,” Stone said.



This event is one of the foundation’s two big events and is significant to their fundraising each year, Stone added.



“It most definitely is our largest fundraiser of the year that we survive on for the rest of the year,” Stone said.



Proceeds from the event are expected to help the foundation to support families dealing with childhood cancer.



Throughout the year, the foundation provides families with financial assistance, such as with gas, groceries, support group meetings, and family outings, which is crucial to families dealing with the emotional and unexpected financial burden of cancer, according to event organizers.



Tickets for the event range from $200 to $375, all of which include dinner. The 26th annual An Evening Under the Stars Gala is scheduled 5:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Southern California Innovation Park, formerly the Mann Biomedical Park, located at 25134 Rye Canyon Loop in Valencia.



To learn more about the Michael Hoefflin Foundation or the event, visit mhf.org/events/silver or call the foundation at 661-250-4100.

