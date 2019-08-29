‘Miscommunication’ leads to mistaken report of burglary

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a burglary in Canyon Country on Thursday Morning.
Four squad cars arrived at an apartment complex on the 18300 block of Jakes Way at 9:55 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.
Initially concerned that a suspect might still be on the scene, deputies surrounded an apartment within the complex with weapons drawn. However, after a brief investigation they determined there was no one inside.
“There was no burglary,” said Sheriff’s Station Lt. Eric Lasko. “It was a miscommunication between an ex-husband and an ex-wife.”
No one was detained over the incident and there were no injuries reported.
The burglary incident is still officially under investigation according to Lasko.
Advertisement