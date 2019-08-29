‘Miscommunication’ leads to mistaken report of burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a burglary in Canyon Country Thursday Morning. Bobby Block / The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of a burglary in Canyon Country on Thursday Morning.



Four squad cars arrived at an apartment complex on the 18300 block of Jakes Way at 9:55 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.



Initially concerned that a suspect might still be on the scene, deputies surrounded an apartment within the complex with weapons drawn. However, after a brief investigation they determined there was no one inside.



Deputies approach the door of a Canyon Country apartment where a burglary suspect was initially believed to be hiding out. Bobby Block / The Signal

“There was no burglary,” said Sheriff’s Station Lt. Eric Lasko. “It was a miscommunication between an ex-husband and an ex-wife.”



No one was detained over the incident and there were no injuries reported.



Deputies surrounded an apartment on the 18300 Block of Jakes Way with weapons drawn before discovering that the residence was empty. Bobby Block / The Signal

The burglary incident is still officially under investigation according to Lasko.