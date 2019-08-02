Missing Kern County teen last seen in Valencia

A 17-year-old girl missing from Pine Mountain Club for nine days may have come to Valencia.



Officers with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office made a public appeal this week looking for help in finding Lilly Hillairet.



Hillairet was last seen July 23 at about 2:30 p.m., at Opportunities For Learning at 27616 Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia, near Valencia High School.



She has friends in the Valencia area, according to a news release issued by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.



She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and flip-flops. She has no scars or tattoos.



Her Facebook page lists a number of friends identified on the site as being from Santa Clarita.



If anyone has information regarding Hillairet’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110. Reference case number 2019-00119459.



Anonymous callers can call the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.



[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

