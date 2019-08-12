Motorcyclist hurt in Saugus crash

A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital Monday following a traffic collision in Saugus.



Shortly before 2 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the intersection of Seco Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle.



“This was a traffic collision with two vehicles, motorcycle down,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



Paramedics arrived at the crash scene at 2:01 p.m. and treated the injured motorcyclist.



The injured person was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



[email protected]



661-287-5527



On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

