Nature Center to host ‘BioBlitz’

Though the Placerita Canyon Nature Center hosts its community education series every month, this month is going to be special, according to Ranger Frank Hoffman, head ranger and recreation services supervisor.



This month, the center’s “Community Science Meet Up” is being held in partnership with the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County to discover some of the natural wonders at Placerita Canyon on Aug. 24.



The Placerita Canyon Natural Area is a unique east-west running canyon, which contains oak woodlands, chaparral-covered slopes and a seasonal stream.



This free event will center around a bioblitz, which is a communal effort to record as many species within a designated area — Placerita Canyon — as possible, according to Hoffman.



Guests can take guided hikes, led by both the center and museum’s staff, where they can learn pro tips on how to take photos of wildlife and how to share those photos for science, all while looking for and studying the plants and wildlife in the area.



In addition, nature-inspired crafts, story times and snacks are planned to be provided.



The Community Science Meet Up is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Placerita Canyon Nature Center, located at 19152 Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall. For more information, email [email protected] or call 661-259-7721.

