Pair detained in Friday traffic stop, one suspected of murder, identified

A man and a woman arrested in Canyon Country Friday morning, one of them on suspicion of murder, have been identified as being from the Antelope Valley.



Jonathan Johnson, 27, of Lancaster, and a 24-year-old of Palmdale woman, were detained during a traffic stop Friday shortly after 9:30 a.m.



The vehicle was stopped on Sierra Highway, at Via Princessa, after patrol deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station “ran the plates,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Johnson was arrested on suspicion of murder with bail set at $2 million.



The woman detained in the same traffic stop was initially arrested on suspicion of having violated a domestic relations court order and has since been released, according to arrest documents.



Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau were immediately notified of Johnson’s arrest.



Sgt. Eric Arias, with the Homicide Bureau, said Monday morning he could only confirm Johnson was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting he is investigating.



“We’ll probably be releasing something on the case later today,” he said, referring to who was shot and where it happened.



Local sheriff’s officials could only confirm Friday that the homicide detectives were called in for a shooting that happened outside of the SCV.



When asked if the arrest was in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Aug. 14, Arias said he could not yet release any information. Asked to say where the shooting happened, Arias said the same thing.



Arias did confirm, however, that the woman detained during Friday’s traffic stop in Canyon Country had been released from custody.



Detectives, meanwhile, are still investigating a double-homicide that happened Aug. 14.



LASD spokesman Det. Eric Ortiz said Monday he had no new information about any arrests made in connection with a shooting that happened last week.



Two men were shot and killed on the 1100 block of 68th Street in the South Los Angeles-area on Aug. 14 and officers with LASD’s Century Station have been looking for the killer since then, according to a news release Ortiz sent out last week.



Gunned down were Jose Flores Valzquez and Alredo Carrera, both 24.



According to the same news release issued by the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Information bureau, a third person was also shot in the incident but survived.



Both men died as a result of a gunshot wound after being shot in the torso, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

