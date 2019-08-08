Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Canyon Country

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metrolink passenger train in Canyon Country late Thursday night.



“We can confirm that there was a fatality,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



The call came in at around 10:50 p.m. about a train versus a pedestrian near Rainbow Glen Drive and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Martin Rangel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



While there were no street closures, units remained in the area well after 11 p.m. to conduct an investigation, said Somoano.



The train line, Antelope Valley Line 227 to Lancaster, “stopped between Santa Clarita and Via Princessa due to striking a person on the tracks,” read a tweet from Metrolink at 10:47 p.m.



The age and gender of the pedestrian were unknown.



This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

