SCV sheriff's deputies bring out a sheet to cover the remains of a person struck and killed by a train near Rainbow Glen Drive and Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita on Thursday night. Dan Watson/The Signal

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Canyon Country

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metrolink passenger train in Canyon Country late Thursday night. 

“We can confirm that there was a fatality,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The call came in at around 10:50 p.m. about a train versus a pedestrian near Rainbow Glen Drive and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Martin Rangel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

While there were no street closures, units remained in the area well after 11 p.m. to conduct an investigation, said Somoano. 

The train line, Antelope Valley Line 227 to Lancaster, “stopped between Santa Clarita and Via Princessa due to striking a person on the tracks,” read a tweet from Metrolink at 10:47 p.m. 

The age and gender of the pedestrian were unknown. 

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]

Latest Stories