Pickup truck driver killed in fiery Castaic crash

The driver of a pickup truck died Wednesday morning after colliding with a big rig on Interstate 5 near Castaic.



Investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner have been notified, said California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard.



Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Communications Center began receiving 911 calls, regarding a pickup truck rear ending a truck-tractor combination on northbound I-5 north of Hasley Canyon Road, Greengard said.



“The pickup truck was lodged under the truck-tractor combination and burst into flames,” he said.



“ The pickup truck had a solo driver, who sustained fatal injuries,” he added.



At 5:53 a.m., all northbound lanes were shut down.



Shortly after 6 a.m., the northbound fast lane was opened.



The remaining northbound lanes continued to be closed Wednesday morning to facilitate the investigation, Greengard said.



The southbound lanes were not impacted. Caltrans was requested for a hard closure.



